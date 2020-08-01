Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
GO.com Coupons

GO.com

Disneyland Tickets for $67 Each?!
HOT
$67 ea.
Jan 08, 2020
Expires : 05/21/20
40  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Attention Southern California residents, Disneyland is offering tickets for as low as $67 each when you purchase a 3-day, 1 park package! Don't live in Southern California? Show this deal to your friends and family that do.

Note: valid for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999.

Other Notable Disney Offers:

Going to Walt Disney World instead? See how to get tickets for $89 each!

🏷 Deal Tags

travel Disney tickets Fun Theme Parks Disneyland saving tips
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
From Related DealTags
CNBC
CNBC
The Coronavirus Is Threatening The Single Most Important Event for Theme Parks—Halloween
NEWS
arrow
arrow