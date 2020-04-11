Walmart is offering free $20 bonus when you make 2 consecutive direct deposits of $500+ to a new MoneyCard.



Note: New MoneyCard must be successfully registered by 11/01/2020. One credit per customer.



What is the Walmart MoneyCard?

This is a brand new, prepaid Debit Card that you can use to reload and purchase everyday items with, all while earning cashback and other rewards!



Walmart MoneyCard Perks & Benefits:

3% cash back at Walmart.com



2% cash back at Murphy USA and Walmart fuel stations



1% cash back at Walmart stores



Up to $75 in cash-back rewards per reward year



Get your pay up to 2 days before payday with ASAP Direct Deposit



Deposit checks with your smartphone camera



Write checks to pay rent and other bills requiring a paper check



Pay bills with our FREE online bill pay service



Withdraw cash without a fee at Walmart

Download the Walmart MoneyCard App to track your money 24/7 [iOS or Android].