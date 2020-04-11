Free $20 Bonus w/ 2 Money Card Deposits
About this Deal
|Walmart is offering free $20 bonus when you make 2 consecutive direct deposits of $500+ to a new MoneyCard.
Note: New MoneyCard must be successfully registered by 11/01/2020. One credit per customer.
What is the Walmart MoneyCard?
This is a brand new, prepaid Debit Card that you can use to reload and purchase everyday items with, all while earning cashback and other rewards!
Walmart MoneyCard Perks & Benefits:
Download the Walmart MoneyCard App to track your money 24/7 [iOS or Android].
What's the matter?