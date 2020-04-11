Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free $20 Bonus w/ 2 Money Card Deposits

Walmart is offering free $20 bonus when you make 2 consecutive direct deposits of $500+ to a new MoneyCard.

Note: New MoneyCard must be successfully registered by 11/01/2020. One credit per customer.

What is the Walmart MoneyCard?
This is a brand new, prepaid Debit Card that you can use to reload and purchase everyday items with, all while earning cashback and other rewards!

Walmart MoneyCard Perks & Benefits:
  • 3% cash back at Walmart.com
  • 2% cash back at Murphy USA and Walmart fuel stations
  • 1% cash back at Walmart stores
  • Up to $75 in cash-back rewards per reward year
  • Get your pay up to 2 days before payday with ASAP Direct Deposit
  • Deposit checks with your smartphone camera
  • Write checks to pay rent and other bills requiring a paper check
  • Pay bills with our FREE online bill pay service
  • Withdraw cash without a fee at Walmart

Download the Walmart MoneyCard App to track your money 24/7 [iOS or Android].

Comments (5)

erick99
erick99 (L3)
Apr 11, 2020
$5/mo fee and $3 to add money. There are cards without these fees. I think Amex has one.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
May 10, 2019
Hmm interesting. May have to get this card. I shop at Walmart a lot, though in-store rather than online.
Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
May 10, 2019
I use mine all the time. You can use it anywhere like a credit card, not just at walmart.
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
May 10, 2019
Cool cool :) thanks for letting me know!
Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
May 10, 2019
You're welcome :)
Reply
