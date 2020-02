Head to Walmart to check out this rollback on Goodyear Viva 3 All-Season Tires for only $54.00 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.



Note: installation costs $15 to $25 per tire.



Features:

Goodyear Viva 3 All-Season Tire 185/65R14 86T:



Treadwear warranty: 60,000 miles



Tire type: highway, passenger car tire



Sidewall: black sidewall T



Load Index: 86