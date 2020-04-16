This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
$2.50
$6.99
Apr 16, 2020
Expires : 04/16/20
10 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this Gorilla Micro Precise Clear Super Glue for only $2.50 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.
Details:
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon household Home Improvement Household Essentials Arts & Crafts gorilla glue Gorilla Super Glue
What's the matter?