Amazon Coupons

Amazon

Gorilla Micro Precise Clear Super Glue
$2.50 $6.99
Apr 16, 2020
Expires : 04/16/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Gorilla Micro Precise Clear Super Glue for only $2.50 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Impact Tough: Reinforced to increase impact resistance and strength
  • Smooth Application: Precise, controlled dispensing tool that fits comfortably in hand
  • Fast Setting: Dries in 10-45 seconds, no clamping required
  • Versatile: Bonds plastic, wood, metal, ceramic, rubber, leather, paper, and more!
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,585 reviews!

amazon household Home Improvement Household Essentials Arts & Crafts gorilla glue Gorilla Super Glue
