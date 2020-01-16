Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch (3 Colors) + Ships Free
$59.40 $155.00
Jan 17, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
About this Deal

Fossil is offering their Hybrid Smartwatch in 3 colors for only $59.40 when you use code EXTRA40 (extra 40% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Available Colors:

Details:
  • Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch
  • 42mm hybrid smartwatch
  • Compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 10.0+
  • Bluetooth smart enabled

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
Out of stock online
Reply
Up to 70% Off Top Fall Styles + Gen 4 at $99 + FS
Pack of 3 Foulard Unisex Face Masks
$12.00 $20.00
FB-01 Three-Hand Date Black Silicone Watch - FS5660 - Fossil
$38.70 $129.00
Fossil: Hybrid Smartwatches from $37.20
Riley Multifunction Rose-Tone & Sand Leather Watch
$74.50 $149.00
Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Stainless Steel Watch - BQ2406IE - Fossil
$44.70 $149.00
Felicity Backpack
$42.72 $178.00
Women's Fossil Lyric Three-Hand Black Stainless Steel Watch
$31.29 $149.00
Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Luggage Leather Watch
$47.70 $159.00
Fossil Sport Backpack
$34.00 $68.00
