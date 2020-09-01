Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Fossil Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch (Ships Free)
$69.30 $175.00
Jan 09, 2020
Expires : 01/17/20
Fossil is offering this Stainless Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for just $69.30 when you use code WINTER30 (extra 30% off sale) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • Activity Tracking: Built In Fitness Tracker
  • Functions: Take a Picture / Control Your Music / Sleep Tracker / Step Tracker
  • Interchangeable Watch Band
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth® Smart Enabled / 4.2 Low Energy
  • Compatibility: Android™ 5.0+, iOS 10.0+
  • Received 4 stars from over 75 reviews!

