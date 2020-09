Walmart has this Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for just $79.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Use both ground coffee and K-Cup pods



Brew an 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe and an 8, 10, or 12 oz. cup.



60 oz. water reservoir



Auto off feature for both your brewer and your heating plate



Accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0” tall



Received 4+ stars out of 3,000+ reviews