Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 75% Off 1-Day Deals + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Apr 16, 2020
Expires : 04/16/20
32  Likes
5
About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 75% off 1-Day Deals plus an extra 20% off with code TAKE20 applied at checkout! Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, earn $10 Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent and double points with Yes2You Rewards.

Notable 1-Day Deal Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids men's clothing kitchen fashion women's clothing Sale kohls Bed & Bath
💬 8  Comments

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 17, 2020
Invalid update from other MM as TAKE20 is a valid code for this one day deal!
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 17, 2020
Please remove other MM update to this deal
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 17, 2020
I added another code and Kohls cash + 2x Rewards.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 17, 2020
Hello admin Why was code: TAKE20 REMOVED FROM THIS DEAL THAT I POSTED ? AND NOW ANOTHER MM IS SHOWING?
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Apr 17, 2020
Hi I just fixed it.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 17, 2020
Thank you, but that's an admin name I'm now seeing :)
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 16, 2020
https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_extra-20-off-sitewide-4-16-4-29
NOT A DUPLICATE AS MY DEAL IS A ONE DAY DEAL WITH DIFFERENT CODE AND EXPIRY DATE
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 16, 2020
1 day sale
