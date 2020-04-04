Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Kohl's 'Early Bird Deals' + Extra 30%
Sale
Apr 04, 2020
Expires : 04/04/20
18  Likes 0  Comments
10
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off 'Early Bird Deals' plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code HOPPY30 and free shipping with code APRMVCFREE at checkout! Plus, score $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 4/12-19).

Non-cardholders can use code SPRING to score an extra 20% off and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

men's clothing patio women's clothing Sale outdoor gear sports apparel kohls outerwear
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Nike Flex Runner Kids' Sneakers
$30.00 $50.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
16-Piece Corelle Dinnerware Sets (11 Styles)
$62.99 $114.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Select Kohl’s Stores Currently Closed Due to Hurricane Delta
NEWS
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bath Towel & Pillow
$2.09+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
'Let's Get Organized' Savings + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Fall Family Fashion Savings + Extra 15-30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Semi-Annual Shoe Event + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Macy's Last Act Kids' Clothing
$3.83+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
4-Pack Colgate Total Whitening Gel Toothpaste
$4.99 $12.98
FREE SHIPPING
JCPenney
JCPenney
New Price Cuts! 75-90% Off Liquidation Sales (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off 'Thank-You' Event + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
JCPenney
JCPenney
Extra 50%, 40%, or 30% Off Mystery Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Office Depot Office Max
Office Depot Office Max
Up to 60% Off Depot Discount Days + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 50% Off Cyber Specials + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Dell
Dell
Black Friday Sneak Peak Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 4.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow