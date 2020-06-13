Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Super Saturday Sale + Extra 30% + $10 Off
Jun 13, 2020
Expires : 06/13/20
About this Deal

Today only, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Super Saturday Sale, plus an extra 30% off when cardholders use code FAMILY30 and free shipping with code JUNEMVCFREE at checkout. Plus, get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Non-cardholders can use code DADSDAY to get 15% off or 20% off $100+ orders with free shipping on orders over $75.

To save even more, use code DAD10 to get $10 off $50 Father's Day gifts!

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 13, 2020
Saturday sale
