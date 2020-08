ShopDisney is offering Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set for only $19.99. Pre-order now available. To become available July 15, 2020. Shipping is free on orders over $75+ with code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.



Product Details :

Set includes four Large-size face masks*



Four different designs. Designs include allover Mickey figure, allover Minnie

figure, Minnie face with polka dots, and allover Mickey icons



Please refer to the face mask dimensions for specific sizing measurements



Not for Surgical or Industrial Use



Not a Toy. Use under adult supervision. Not intended for children under 4 years of age



Disney's cloth face masks align with the FDA's recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.**