Walmart is offering this Lodge 10.25" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet for just $14.88 with free shipping on orders over $35+ or free store pickup.



Details:

Assist handle for better control



Unparalleled heat retention and even heating



Pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil



Use to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry, or grill



Use in the oven, on the stove, on the grill, or over a campfire



Great for induction cooktops



Received 4+ stars from over 400 reviews!