Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
Martin Luther King Sales 2020

DealsPlus

Martin Luther King Sales 2020
Roundup
Jan 20, 2020
42  Likes 40  Comments

About this Deal

Martin Luther King Day is today, January 20, 2020! Here are all the best Martin Luther King sales, deals, and coupon codes. The best MLK sales won't last long, so hurry!

Note:
  • All deals will expire on 1/20, unless stated otherwise.
  • Be sure to check back as more deals are added through the week!

Don't forget to check out participating national parks for free!

Featured MLK Deals

Clothing, Shoes & Accessories

Home & Garden

Outdoor & Sporting Goods

Other Featured MLK Deals

🏷 Deal Tags

Women sales deals Coupons Holiday Shopping Offers MLK Day DP Roundup
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Jan 19, 2020
New offers added for 2020!
Likes Reply
berrygreat
berrygreat (L3)
Jan 18, 2019
New offers added for 2019!
Likes Reply
yasmineyang3
yasmineyang3 (L1)
Jan 18, 2016
great
Likes Reply
MColeto
MColeto (L5)
Jan 18, 2016
Updated coupons and sales for MLK Day today!
Likes Reply
ElmerDON
ElmerDON (L1)
Jan 15, 2016
..............
Likes Reply
AgusDisney
AgusDisney (L1)
Jun 28, 2015
I'm talking about the next Martin Luther King in 2016. This code, i will use if i buy online but if i wanted to buy with this discounts in the stores, how i do it??
Likes Reply
AgusDisney
AgusDisney (L1)
Jun 27, 2015
I HAVE TO PRINT THE COUPONS ??AND IF SO, HOW? You give me a code, what i have to do with that? I have to give to the salesman when I am going to pay or how??
Likes Reply
Acarone
Acarone (Mod)
Jun 27, 2015
uh, what store are you talking about? usually codes only work online, and printable coupons only work in stores... also, this is a Martin Luther King Sales roundup, which was in January, so they're probably expired
Likes Reply
ZekSister2
ZekSister2 (L2)
Jan 19, 2015
Amazing deal day for me today !
Likes Reply
Acarone
Acarone (Mod)
Jan 19, 2015
updated!
Likes Reply
ZekSister2
ZekSister2 (L2)
Jan 15, 2015
Thanks for updating. I'm gonna be in on deals on January 19th !
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
DealsPlus See All arrow
ROUND UP
Roundup
Election Day Sales 2020
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Halloween Deals 2020
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Newly Free Apps (Apple & Android)
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Halloween Costumes Deals
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Competitor Amazon Devices Deals
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
International Handbag Day Deals
ROUNDUP
Microsoft Xbox One Limited Halo Edition 500GB Black Plus Games
$117.66
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
Roundup
Halloween Deals 2020
ROUNDUP
Janie and Jack
Janie and Jack
Up to 75% Off On Boys Clothing + Extra 20% Off + F/S
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Yahoo
Yahoo
A Preview of The Sales Costco Will Be Offering On Black Friday & Cyber Monday
NEWS
Cabelas
Cabelas
Cabela's Holiday Sales 2020
Catalog
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Costco
Costco
Midnight By Carole Hochman Ladies' Brief, 5pk
$11.99
Sams Club
Sams Club
Samsung 27.4 Cu. Ft. Large Capacity Side By Side Refrigerator - Sam's Club
$1164.00 $1294.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Mixing Bowls (Set of 6) Polished Mirror Finish Nesting Bowls, ¾ - 1.5 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 8 Quart
$22.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Disney's Frozen Elsa Styling Head
$10.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Dynacraft 20" Girls' Charmer Bike
$78.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
BISSELL AutoMate Cordless Rechargeable Hand Vacuum, 2284W
$59.99 $67.88
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow