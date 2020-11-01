What's in the box?! 13 Deals is offering a Mystery Box for only $5.00 plus $3.99 for shipping.



Also, text code SECRET to number 88108 to score a grab bag for free!



What is the Mystery Box?

Inside the box contains various items worth far more than $5. What are the items exactly? You'll just have to find out when it arrives!



Note: while you may order 10 mystery boxes, if you order more than 5, you will more than likely get some duplicate items.