Nordstrom Coupons

Nordstrom

Free $30 Off Coupon w/ $100+ Nordstrom App Purchase!
FREE SHIPPING
$30 Off
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
23  Likes 0  Comments
14
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

Nordstrom is offering an $30 coupon off $100+ (select users) through the app [iOS or Android]. Plus, receive free shipping (no minimum).

Use this offer on their up to 60% off spring sale (must shop through the app)!

Note: offer is valid through the app only. Links are just for reference. Customers will receive $30 Note in the month of May.

Other Notable Offers:

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
