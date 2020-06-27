Amazon is offering $10 off your next order (of $20 or more) when you sign-in to the Amazon app [iOS or Android]!



Previously, Amazon was offering only $5 off your app order, so here's an even better deal!



How to Get Your $10 Off Coupon:

Download the Amazon app [iOS or Android]

Sign-in to your account on the app

Enable app notifications to receive a push message when your coupon is available

Use your $10 off coupon on an order of $20 or more through the app!

Note: please allow up to 7 days from first signing in to receive your coupon.