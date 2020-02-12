Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Payless is Back as an Amazon Store!
Feb 12, 2020
Cheer, all shoes fans! After closing all US stores and online sales last year, Payless ShoeSource is back as an Amazon Store! So over 8,000 of their shoes are available at Amazon, where shipping is free on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime.

Shop New Payless Store Categories:

Payless continues to operate about 750 stores in 35 countries worldwide.

amazon Men's Shoes women's shoes flats boots Kids Shoes Payless pumps
Bellabrooke
Bellabrooke (L1)
Jan 13, 2020
Shoe is great,thank you.
bobjose
bobjose (L1)
Jan 08, 2020
good brand
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Jan 07, 2020
Payless ShoeSource is back! They are now operating as an Amazon Store, with over 8,000 styles posted!
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jan 07, 2020
Thank you :)
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jun 28, 2019
It's a bummer this store is going out of business. I remember shopping at Payless as a kid.
