Home Depot
Pelican Water - Undercounter Drinking Water Filtration and Purification System with Oil Rubbed Bronze Faucet Dispenser
FREE SHIPPING
$89.40
$187.68
Aug 31, 2020
0 Likes 0 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
https://www.homedepot.com/p/Pelican-Water-Undercounter-Drinking-Water-Filtration-and-Purification-System-with-Oil-Rubbed-Bronze-Faucet-Dispenser-THD-PDF-UC-ORB/205582676?irgwc=1&cm_mmc=afl-ir-10810-483085-&clickid=1oMxDeUo3xyOT2ewUx0Mo3Q3UkiVQOSIZQ8Yw00
Extra savings end TODAY!
Filters over 60 contaminants including chlorine
LED indicator lets you know when to change the filter
Faucet design works for either countertop or sink installation
Product Overview
Healthier and great tasting water has never been so convenient with the Pelican premium Undercounter Drinking System. The Undercounter Drinking Water Filtration and Purification System addresses chlorine, chloramines, lead, cysts, VOCs and THMs. Its unique, state-of-the-art design helps protect your family from these harmful contaminants, leading the way to a cleaner, safer and healthier lifestyle.
Carbon block filters over 60 contaminants including chlorine, chloramines, lead, cysts and mercury
Unique modern design features oil-rubbed bronze faucet
Faucet may be sink or countertop mounted for convenient installation
LED filter life indicator lets you know when to change filter for easy maintenance
NSF 42 and 53 certified performance
Compact design saves precious under-the-counter space
Available in three stylish faucet options: polished chrome (206077453), brushed nickel (206077454) and oil-rubbed bronze (206077455)
Filters last 6 to 12 months depending upon usage
What's the matter?