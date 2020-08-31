https://www.homedepot.com/p/Pelican-Water-Undercounter-Drinking-Water-Filtration-and-Purification-System-with-Oil-Rubbed-Bronze-Faucet-Dispenser-THD-PDF-UC-ORB/205582676?irgwc=1&cm_mmc=afl-ir-10810-483085-&clickid=1oMxDeUo3xyOT2ewUx0Mo3Q3UkiVQOSIZQ8Yw00



Filters over 60 contaminants including chlorine

LED indicator lets you know when to change the filter

Faucet design works for either countertop or sink installation



Healthier and great tasting water has never been so convenient with the Pelican premium Undercounter Drinking System. The Undercounter Drinking Water Filtration and Purification System addresses chlorine, chloramines, lead, cysts, VOCs and THMs. Its unique, state-of-the-art design helps protect your family from these harmful contaminants, leading the way to a cleaner, safer and healthier lifestyle.



Carbon block filters over 60 contaminants including chlorine, chloramines, lead, cysts and mercury

Unique modern design features oil-rubbed bronze faucet

Faucet may be sink or countertop mounted for convenient installation

LED filter life indicator lets you know when to change filter for easy maintenance

NSF 42 and 53 certified performance

Compact design saves precious under-the-counter space

Available in three stylish faucet options: polished chrome (206077453), brushed nickel (206077454) and oil-rubbed bronze (206077455)

Filters last 6 to 12 months depending upon usage