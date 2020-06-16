Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
L.O.L. Surprise Dolls Graphic Tees (Mult. Styles) + F/S
+ FREE SHIPPING
$2.72 $12.99
Jun 15, 2020
Expires : 06/21/20
21  Likes 1  Comments
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering L.O.L. Surprise Dolls Graphic Tees in multiple styles for only $2.72 when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (30% off w/ card) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVINGS (15% off) to get this for $3.30 and free shipping on $75+ orders.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Free Shipping Top tees kids clothing Girls kohls LOL Surpise tees & tanks
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
