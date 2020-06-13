This deal is expired!
Scott Living 7-Oz. Jar Candle (Mult. Scents)
$2.79
$14.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/21/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering Scott Living 7-Oz. Jar Candle in multiple scents for only $2.79 when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (30% off w/ card) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code SAVINGS (15% off) to get this for $3.39 and free shipping on $75+ orders.
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.
