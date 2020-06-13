Kohl's is offering Scott Living 7-Oz. Jar Candle in multiple scents for only $2.79 when cardholders use codes FAMILY30 (30% off w/ card) and JUNEMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code SAVINGS (15% off) to get this for $3.39 and free shipping on $75+ orders.



Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.