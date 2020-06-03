Macy's
$20.00
$30.00
Mar 06, 2020
Set Includes:
1-Oz Photo Finish Primer Water - Earth (Cedarwood and Vetiver)
1-Oz Photo Finish Primer Water - Water (Sea Salt and Lemon)
Product Details:
Ideal for all skin types
Immediately helps moisturize, soothe and add radiance
Helps prep skin for makeup application
Instantly absorbs into skin for lasting hydration
Helps skin look ultra-soft without adding shine
Revitalizing electrolytes help reawaken skin and restore moisture
Helps refresh makeup throughout the day
Cruelty-free and vegan
