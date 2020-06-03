Set Includes:

1-Oz Photo Finish Primer Water - Earth (Cedarwood and Vetiver)

1-Oz Photo Finish Primer Water - Water (Sea Salt and Lemon)

Product Details:

Ideal for all skin types

Immediately helps moisturize, soothe and add radiance

Helps prep skin for makeup application

Instantly absorbs into skin for lasting hydration

Helps skin look ultra-soft without adding shine

Revitalizing electrolytes help reawaken skin and restore moisture

Helps refresh makeup throughout the day

Cruelty-free and vegan