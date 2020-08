Head over to Starbucks or their licensed store and get these 5 New Color-Changing Reusable Cups for $18.95 right now! Find your nearest store here.



Note: The official launch date is May 21st but some stores have already launched.



Features:

Includes 5 reusable BPA-free 24oz cups and 5 straws



and Color-changing with cold beverages



Recommended for cold beverages only



Top-rack dishwasher safe

Color-Changing Details:

Tomato turns to aubergine



Peach turns to hot pink



Marigold turns to tangerine



Sea turns to ocean



Cobalt turns to deep purple

*Photo credit: Instagram @supremesparkle