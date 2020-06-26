Attention Amazon Subscribe & Save shoppers! You can now opt to receive your subscriptions as soon as every 2 weeks, as opposed to just once a month like before.



Your options for delivery frequency now includes every 2 weeks, 3 weeks, 5 weeks, and more depending on which item you choose.



The best part about Subscribe & Save, besides the usual 5% discount (or 15% on 5+ subscriptions) is that you can cancel your subscription at any time, and you get free shipping!



Ready to Subscribe & Save? Shop from thousands of products here.



Learn more about Subscribe & Save here.