Amazon

Subscribe & Save Expands Delivery Options
Jun 26, 2020
Attention Amazon Subscribe & Save shoppers! You can now opt to receive your subscriptions as soon as every 2 weeks, as opposed to just once a month like before.

Your options for delivery frequency now includes every 2 weeks, 3 weeks, 5 weeks, and more depending on which item you choose.

The best part about Subscribe & Save, besides the usual 5% discount (or 15% on 5+ subscriptions) is that you can cancel your subscription at any time, and you get free shipping!

Ready to Subscribe & Save? Shop from thousands of products here.

Learn more about Subscribe & Save here.

