Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Up to 75% Off Kohl's 'Super Saturday' + Extra 20%
Sale
Mar 27, 2020
Expires : 03/28/20
17  Likes 0  Comments
5
See Deal
Cashback Up to 1.8%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering an up to 75% off 'Super Saturday' sale plus an extra 20% off when you use code FAMILY at checkout! Plus, receive $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 3/30 to 4/11). Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.

Other Notable Offers:

🏷 Deal Tags

men's clothing patio women's clothing Top Sale toddler kohls Bottoms
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Daily WOW Deals + Extra 15% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Christmas & Holiday Decor Faves Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Levi's Stanton Waxed Men's High Top Shoes (2 Colors)
$19.99 $45.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
$12.99 Kids' Jeans (Multiple Styles)
$12.99 $26.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Simply Vera Vera Wang Cotinga Women's Block Heel Sandals
$16.79 $69.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
The Big One Bed & Bath Products
$2.99+
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Revealed! ToyShop Best Toys of 2020
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Christmas & Holiday 'Gifting' Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Kohl's
Kohl's
30% Off All Lands' End for the Family
30% Off
Cashback Up to 1.8%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Carter's
Carter's
Up to 50% Off Halloween Shop + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Carter's
Carter's
Up to 89% Off Clearance w/ Up to Extra 50% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
$7.99 & Up All Basic Jeans + Free Shipping
$7.99+ $19.50
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Up to 70% Off Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Gap Factory
Gap Factory
Up to 70% Off Clearance + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO Classic Bricks Set (1,504-Piece)
$39.97 $69.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Kids Clothing & Shoes Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
4-Pc Carter's Dinosaur Cotton Pajamas
$14.40 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Carter's
Carter's
4-Piece Toddler Whale Pajamas
$14.39 $36.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
The Children's Place
The Children's Place
Baby And Toddler Boys Dad And Me Long Sleeve Glow In The Dark 'Ninja In Training' Ninja Matching Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas
$6.78 $16.95
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow