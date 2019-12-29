Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Target

Trade In Unwanted Gift Card for Target Gift Card
Offer
Dec 29, 2019
30  Likes 2  Comments
9
See Deal

About this Deal

Got gift cards that you don't plan on using? Right now at Target, trade in a gift card you have with a remaining balance for a Target gift card that can be used online or in-store!

Find your nearest location here.

See the list below for currently accepted gift cards.

Participating Merchants:
  • Applebee's
  • AMC Theatres
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Foot Locker
  • GAP
  • Nike
  • Ulta
  • See More

Also check out Target's electronics trade-in program where you can switch out used electronics for either a Target gift card or availability to cash via PayPal, no account required.

How It Works:
  • Find and appraise your device
  • Ship your device for free
  • Receive a target gift card
  • Find a participating Target here
  • Learn More

🏷 Deal Tags

gift cards Target Trade-In Target Gift Cards unwanted gifts
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Dec 29, 2019
You can still exchange unwanted gift cards for Target gift cards! I'm sure a lot of DealsPlus users would appreciate being able to take advantage of this offer! :)
Likes Reply
themoneyman1113
themoneyman1113 (L5)
Sep 07, 2016
That is great news!
Likes Reply
Target See All arrow
Target
Target
Free $10 Reward w/ 2 Target Circle Orders
Free W/P
HOT
Target
Target
Up to 40% Off Top Toys + Extra $10-$25 Off
SALE
Target
Target
Up to 60% Off Fall Clearance Deals
SALE
Target
Target
TCL 43" 4K HDR UHD Android Smart TV
$161.99 $199.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
IPhone 12 (Pre-Order)
$799.00+
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
(10/11) Free $200 GiftCard W/Samsung Phone Activation
Free W/P
Target
Target
35-Count Lemon Scent Disinfecting Wipes
$1.89
Target
Target
Up to 50% OFF Clothing
$2.20+
Target
Target
5-Qt KitchenAid Glass Bowl Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$249.99 $429.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
Storage Containers & Organizers from $2.99
$2.99+
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Target
Target
Up to 50% OFF Clothing
$2.20+
Target
Target
Up to 60% Off Fall Clearance Deals
SALE
Target
Target
LG 70'' Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV
$599.00 $849.00
Target
Target
Free $10 Reward w/ 2 Target Circle Orders
Free W/P
HOT
Target
Target
TCL 43" 4K HDR UHD Android Smart TV
$161.99 $199.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
IPhone 12 (Pre-Order)
$799.00+
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
TargetWeeklyAd 10/18-10/24
AD
Target
Target
Free $300 Target Gift Card W/ Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or S20 (10/18-10/24
Free W/P
Target
Target
Free $5 Target GiftCard When You Buy Any 3 Select Skin Care Items (10/16-10/24) : Target
Free W/P
Target
Target
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit - Luigi Set
$89.99 $99.99
arrow
arrow