Dec 29, 2019
Got gift cards that you don't plan on using? Right now at Target, trade in a gift card you have with a remaining balance for a Target gift card that can be used online or in-store!
Find your nearest location here.
See the list below for currently accepted gift cards.
Participating Merchants:
Also check out Target's electronics trade-in program where you can switch out used electronics for either a Target gift card or availability to cash via PayPal, no account required.
How It Works:
