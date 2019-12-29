Got gift cards that you don't plan on using? Right now at Target, trade in a gift card you have with a remaining balance for a Target gift card that can be used online or in-store!



Find your nearest location here.



See the list below for currently accepted gift cards.



Participating Merchants:

Applebee's



AMC Theatres



Barnes & Noble



Foot Locker



GAP



Nike



Ulta



See More

Also check out Target's electronics trade-in program where you can switch out used electronics for either a Target gift card or availability to cash via PayPal, no account required.



How It Works:

Find and appraise your device



Ship your device for free



Receive a target gift card



Find a participating Target here



Learn More