Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Zulily Coupons »

Up to 80% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping (Mobile App)

Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/28/20
Zulily Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Rare! Today only, Zulily is offering up to 80% off sitewide, plus get free shipping when you purchase through the mobile app [ios or Android] and use code APPDEAL752 or unique code that you get at checkout.

Note: you might need to refresh your app a couple of times to see the free shipping offer.

Notable Categories: (Note: These sales have various expiration dates.)

Related to this item:

Free Shipping Kitchenware cookware women's clothing Top swimwear Bottoms Zulily
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Feb 28, 2020
The Free shipping offer is not available now, can you please check?
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 28, 2020
It is saying free shipping on your app order with code
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 28, 2020
I just tried it and it worked you will have to download the zulily app then sign in and there you will receive a unique free shipping code
Reply