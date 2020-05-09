Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

40Ct Frito-Lay Ultimate Snack Care Package
FREE SHIPPING
$14.23 $19.99
Jul 03, 2020
2  Likes 3  Comments
27
See Deal

About this Deal

Back again! Amazon has this 40-Ct Frito-Lay Ultimate Snack Care Package for just $14.23 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save!

Note: Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5+ products. You can cancel at any time.

Product Details:
Amazon #1 Best Seller
Provides a variety of salty and sweet flavors, cookies, crackers, chips, popcorn, nuts and pretzels
Conveniently wrapped in individual servings so that you can eat it on the go or share with friends and family
Received 4+ stars out of 3,380+ reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

food amazon groceries snacks chips grocery shopping frito-lay Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 09, 2020
price drop
Likes Reply
zoney87
zoney87 (L2)
Nov 19, 2019
Back again
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 16, 2019
Updated
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
ROUND UP
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day Hottest Deals Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $100 Amazon Gift Card w/ New Visa Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
7.5-Oz Dial Liquid Hand Soap
93¢ $4.39
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Credit w/ $40 Amazon Gift Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Back! $10 Off Your Next App Order
$10 Off
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals: Fire Edition Smart TVs
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
64-Oz Motivational Water Bottle w/ Straw
$4.99 $15.99
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera
$49.99 $124.98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Auto (Alexa in Your Car)
$19.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Apple EarPods w/ Lightning Connector
$18.59 $29.99
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best Pizza Coupons for Pizza Hut, Dominos & More
ROUNDUP
HOT
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.09 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy Protection
NEWS
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
Kroger
Kroger
77¢ Kroger Milk Half Gallon (In-Store)
77¢ $1.49
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
JCPenney
JCPenney
$17.99 Kitchen Appliance Doorbusters
$17.99 $60.00
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
Buy One Entree, Take One Home for $5
BOGO
7-Eleven
7-Eleven
$7 Off Order + $50 Credit + Free Delivery
$50+ Off
FREE SHIPPING
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Tenders Offer is Back!
Free W/P
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
McDonalds
McDonalds
New! 'The J Balvin Meal' + Free OREO McFlurry
Offer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy Protection
NEWS
Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Subs
BOGO
Ruby Tuesday
Ruby Tuesday
3 Meal Deals + Kids Eat Fee
Offer
arrow
arrow