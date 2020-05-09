Back again! Amazon has this 40-Ct Frito-Lay Ultimate Snack Care Package for just $14.23 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save!



Note: Unlock 15% savings when you subscribe to 5+ products. You can cancel at any time.



Product Details:

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Provides a variety of salty and sweet flavors, cookies, crackers, chips, popcorn, nuts and pretzels

Conveniently wrapped in individual servings so that you can eat it on the go or share with friends and family

Received 4+ stars out of 3,380+ reviews