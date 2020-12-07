Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 70% Off Warehouse Event + Free Shipping

Expires: 07/12/20
About this Deal

Right now, Levi's is offering an up to 70% off Warehouse Event with free shipping for Levi's members [free to join]. Also, all new users get 20% off their first purchase!

Note: must enter a valid email address to enter the sale.

Notable Warehouse Event Categories:

Comments (9)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 29, 2020
Alive again
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Apr 29, 2020
Earlier this morning, some items were close to 90% off - I'm they are all sold out by now.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 28, 2020
Added expiration
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 29, 2020
I searched all over for an exp. date in my email and on the site. The only one I could find was 5/5 for tee's on the site. This was in my email for one time use: *Offer expires at 11:59 PM PST on 5/5/2020.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Apr 30, 2020
This is on the site
LEVI’S WAREHOUSE EVENT
Up to 70% Off Closeout Styles
All sales are final.
Offer ends on 5/11/20 at 11:59pm PST.
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 30, 2020
Thanks for letting me know. You're a pro at this, I should have known.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
May 01, 2020
Np :)
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Oct 17, 2019
Love Levi's! :) the only jeans I ever buy haha
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 17, 2019
haha :)
