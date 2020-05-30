Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Nordstrom Rack Coupons »

New Markdowns! Up To 90% Off Clearance Sale + Spend $150, Get $30 Off

SALE
Expires: 06/07/20
Nordstrom Rack Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Nordstrom Rack is offering their Clearance Sale with up to 90% off select styles with free shipping on orders over $100.

Shop by category:


**The Spend $150, Get $30 Off offer is only valid between June 4, 2020 andJune 7, 2020 ("Promotion Period"). This offer applies to qualifying merchandise purchases made online at nordstromrack.com and HauteLook only, during the Promotion Period.

Related to this item:

clearance Sale Nordstrom
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 30, 2020
New Markdowns Added Today 5/30 (Put up on feature page)
Reply