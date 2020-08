Earn up to a $500 bonus for free from Capital One when you open a 360 Performance Savings account!



How to Earn Your Bonus:

Open a new 360 Performance Savings account by March 31, using code NEW500

Deposit $10,000–$50,000 of new money within 10 days of account opening

Maintain the required daily balance within a bonus tier for 90 days following the Initial Funding Period

Earn $100 for every $10,000 maintained (up to $500)!