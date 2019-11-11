|
Check out these free meals and other deals for veterans to enjoy today, November 11th.
Note: Offers are valid at participating locations. Please call your local restaurant to ensure that they are participating.
Also, check out our roundup of Veterans Day Sales!
Featured Free Meals
- 7-Eleven (more coupons): Special discounts with Veterans Advantage
- Applebee's (more coupons): Free Meal from Special Veteran's Day Menu
- BJ's Restaurant (more coupons): Free Entree (Up to $14.95 value) + Free Dr. Pepper Beverage w/ code VETERAN
- Boston Market (more coupons): $5 Off $15 w/ code 32427
- Buffalo Wild Wings (more coupons): Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries
- California Pizza Kitchen (more coupons): Free Entree from Special Veterans Day Menu
- Chili's (more coupons): Free Veterans Day Meal
- Cici's Pizza (more coupons): Free Unlimited Buffet for Active Military & Veterans
- Denny's (more coupons): Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5am-Noon
- Dunkin' Donuts (more coupons): Free Donut
- Farmer Boys (more coupons): Free Big Cheese Sandwich
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Free Lunch or Dinner
- Hooters (more coupons): BOGO Free 10-Piece Boneless Wings
- IHOP (more coupons): 20% Off Your First Online Order IHOP20
- Joe's Crab Shack (more coupons): 20% Off Veteran's Day Meal
- Krispy Kreme (more coupons): Free Donut & Small Coffee w/ this coupon
- Little Caesars (more coupons): Free Lunch Combo For Veterans (11am-2pm local time)
- Logan's Roadhouse (more coupons): Free meal between 3 to 6 p.m.
- O'Charley's (more coupons): Free Meal + $3 Select Domestic Draft Beers
- Outback Steakhouse (more coupons): 10% Off Order
- Red Lobster (more coupons): Free Appetizer or Dessert
- Red Robin (more coupons): Free Tavern Double Burger + Bottomless Steak Fries between 11/12 and 11/30 for Dine-in or To-Go
- Smashburger (more coupons): Free Double Classic Smash Burger
- Starbucks (more coupons): Free Tall Brewed Coffee
- Texas de Brazil (more coupons): 25% Off Dinner until 11/12
- Wendy's (more coupons): Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. (local time)
- White Castle (more coupons): Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal
- Yard House (more coupons): Free Appetizer