Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
adidas Coupons

adidas

Up to 50% Off Spring Sale + Extra 15-30% Off + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
May 12, 2020
Expires : 05/18/20
42  Likes 8  Comments
32
See Deal
Cashback Up to 0.5%

About this Deal

Adidas is offering up to 50% off sale plus an extra 15-30% off with code SAVENOW at checkout. Free shipping over $49 or free shipping for Creators Club members [free to join].

Available Discounts w/ Code Above:
  • 30% Off $200
  • 20% Off $100-$199
  • 15% Off $99 or Under

Notable Sale Categories:

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping sports gear Adidas Sale outdoor gear sports apparel fan gear yoga & training
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
rizwannazir60
rizwannazir60 (L1)
May 18, 2020
Deal is good. But shoes are extra good.
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
May 15, 2020
Get extra $10 with $50 Adidas GC Purchase (https://www.newegg.com/adidas-50-00/p/N82E16832508007)
Likes Reply
chaniduchathu
chaniduchathu (L1)
May 12, 2020
wow
Likes Reply
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
May 12, 2020
Nice deal
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 12, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 12, 2020
And expiry date 5/17, 5/18 or 5/19. Help me admin :)
Likes Reply
see more comments 3
adidas See All arrow
adidas
adidas
Adilette Aqua Slides + Ships Free
$14.00 $25.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
adidas
adidas
Adidas Fall Sale Clothing, Shoes & Accessories Up to 50% OFF
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Hoops 2.0 Mid Shoes - White | Adidas US
$33 $65
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Sleek Super Shoes - Pink | Adidas US
$63 $90
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Blocked Five-Panel Hat - Blue | Adidas US
$14.00 $28.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas COACH SL FLEX - Multi | Adidas US
$18.00 $25.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Streetball Hoodie - Black | Adidas US
46 65
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas 3MC Shoes - Blue | Adidas US
$33 $65
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas 3-Stripes Crew Sweatshirt - White | Adidas US
$36 $45.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
adidas
adidas
Adidas Retro Media Case Tee - White | Adidas US
$14 $23
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Reebok
Reebok
Men's Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant
$12.48 $45.00
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Up to 95% Off Clearance Event
SALE
Cashback Available
Woot
Woot
Aduro Sport Memory Foam Cushion Bicycle Seat Cover
$8.99 $19.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Starter Men's Retro Jogger Track Pants
$9.61
FREE SHIPPING
Yahoo
Yahoo
Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals: When Do They Become Available?
SALE
Costco
Costco
Jetson Bolt Pro Folding Electric Bike
$299.99
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Fully Enclosed Canopy Gazebo
$269.99 $400.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
20% Off Pickleball Paddles
11.83+
Kohl's
Kohl's
Weider XRS 50 Home Gym System
$249.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Massage Gun, Athlete Body Muscle Massager Handheld Electric Deep Tissue Percussion Massager Gun with 4 Massage Heads By Kensone
39.99 99.99
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica
Up to 75% Off 'We Made Too Much' Sale
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Puma
Puma
Puma Essentials Women's Sweatpants (4 Colors)
$19.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
adidas
adidas
Adilette Aqua Slides + Ships Free
$14.00 $25.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Up to 70% Off Casual & Activewear Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Reebok
Reebok
Men's Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant
$12.48 $45.00
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Gap
Gap
30-50% Off Sitewide + Extra 40% Off Sales Styles
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
eBay
eBay
Up to 70% Off Adidas Sale + Extra 25% Off
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
ASICS
ASICS
5-Pairs of Socks for $5
$5.00
FREE SHIPPING
Puma
Puma
Up to 70% Off Private Sale is Back!
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
HOT
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Women's Pants & Tights From $14.00
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow