Adidas is offering their Context 19 Capitano Ball for only $7.00 when Creators Club members [free to join] use code STRIPES at checkout with free shipping!



Note: non-members can use the same code for an extra 20% off instead.



Details:

100% TPU cover



Butyl bladder



Machine-stitched construction



Requires inflation



Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews