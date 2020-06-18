Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Conext 19 Capitano Ball + Ships Free!
$7.00 $20.00
Jun 18, 2020
Expires : 06/18/20
15  Likes 1  Comments
About this Deal

Adidas is offering their Context 19 Capitano Ball for only $7.00 when Creators Club members [free to join] use code STRIPES at checkout with free shipping!

Note: non-members can use the same code for an extra 20% off instead.

Details:
  • 100% TPU cover
  • Butyl bladder
  • Machine-stitched construction
  • Requires inflation
  • Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
gudgud1
gudgud1 (L1)
Jun 18, 2020
this is for kids age 7 & under.
