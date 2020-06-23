Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI Coupons

ALDI

Adventuridge Portable Hammock w/ Stand (In-Store)
$49.99
Jun 17, 2020
Expires : 06/23/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Adventuridge Portable Hammock w/ Stand for only $49.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Quick and easy assembly
  • Stable steel frame
  • Integrated cup holder
  • Removable pillow
  • Built-in mesh storage net
  • Maximum user weight: 298 lb.
  • Product weight: 20 lb.
  • Dimensions: 106.3" L x 33.5" W

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 23, 2020
Perfect for warm, summer days.
