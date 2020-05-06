Amazon is offering this 2-Pack Banana Boat Sunscreen SPF 30 (6-Oz) for only $7.49 ($3.75 each) when you 'clip' the $2.50 off coupon with free shipping on orders



$25+ or with Prime.



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller in Sunscreens

Water resistant up to 80 minutes

Easy grip spray can

Twist and lock spray, no cap

Invisible clear spray

Received 4+ stars from over 1,560 reviews

$16.99 Save $7.00 (41%