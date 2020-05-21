Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Banzai 3-in-1 Splash Park (In-Store)

$29.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/26/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Banzai 3-in-1 Splash Park for only $29.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Includes pool, waterslide and sprinkler
  • Comes with 2 ground stakes and a repair patch

Compare to $44.88 at Walmart.

