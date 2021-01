Get this 2-Pack of Calm Yoga Blocks over at Walmart for only $5.40! Checkout with free shipping on orders over $35, or get free in-store pickup!



Feature :

2 sturdy, supportive foam blocks (3" x 6" x 9")



Lightweight and portable



Adds additional support during transitions and poses



Ensures proper alignment during poses



Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews