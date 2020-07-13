Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ozark Trail Basic Mesh Folding Camp Chair (2 Colors)

$9.88 $11.44
+ Free* Shipping
Walmart is offering their Ozark Trail Basic Mesh Folding Camp Chair (2 Colors) for only $9.88 with free shipping on all orders $35 or more or choose free in-store pick-up.

Product Details:
  • Received 4+ stars from over 170+ customer reviews
  • Comes with built cup holder and carrying bag
  • 2 colors: Red or Blue
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 35.43 x 5.12 x 4.72 Inches

    Compare to similar product at $24.99 on True Value

    pgarcia2484
    pgarcia2484 (L3)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Still Available 7/14/20
