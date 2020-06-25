40% Off For Summer Sale

Clarks is offering their Sillian 2.0 Lace Women's Sneakers (2 Colors) for only $29.99 when you use code FORTY (extra 40% off) at checkout with free shipping!



Details:

Comfortable trainer style shoes

Mauve textile upper with a lace fastening

Neoprene topline and tongue

Lightweight EVA midsole ensures maximum flex