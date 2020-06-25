Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sillian 2.0 Lace Sneakers (2 Colors) + Ships Free
$49.99 $85.00
Jun 25, 2020
40% Off For Summer Sale
Clarks is offering their Sillian 2.0 Lace Women's Sneakers (2 Colors) for only $29.99 when you use code FORTY (extra 40% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
Comfortable trainer style shoes
Mauve textile upper with a lace fastening
Neoprene topline and tongue
Lightweight EVA midsole ensures maximum flex

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
