Walmart has this 2-Burner Coleman Portable Propane Stove for only $43.88 with free shipping!



Available for the same price on Amazon.



Product Details:

Up to 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power



2 independently adjustable burners for precise temperature control



Adjustable WindBlock panels shield burners from wind



Fits a 12 in. and 10 in. pan at the same time



PerfectFlow pressure regulator for consistent performance, even in extreme conditions



Lasts up to 1 hour with both burners on high



16.4 oz. propane cylinder (sold separately)



Received 4+ stars out of 600+ reviews