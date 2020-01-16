Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Contigo 20-Oz West Loop Travel Mug
$12.95+ $24.99
Feb 07, 2020
Walmart is offering this Contigo 20-Oz West Loop Travel Mug starting from $12.95 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Black Matte is $12.95

Details:
Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18
One-handed drinking with the push of a button
Easy-Clean Lid opens completely for thorough cleaning
100% BPA-free
Received 4+ stars from over 1,215 reviews!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 16, 2020
Nice deal
