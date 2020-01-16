Walmart is offering this Contigo 20-Oz West Loop Travel Mug starting from $12.95 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Black Matte is $12.95



Details:

Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 18

One-handed drinking with the push of a button

Easy-Clean Lid opens completely for thorough cleaning

100% BPA-free

Received 4+ stars from over 1,215 reviews!