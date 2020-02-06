Amazon is offering this 9'10" Coolaroo Triangle Shade Sail for only $19.30 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Playful shading solution to cool and accessorize your indoor or outdoor spaces



Lockstitch fabric blocks harmful radiation and protects against mold and mildew



Easy up with minimal tools and portable for use in a variety of applications



Grommet corners make installation a breeze



Received 4+ stars from over 375 reviews!

Compare to $29.99 at buybuyBaby or to $34.99 at Cabelas.