This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 50% Off Sale + Extra 30% Off + F/S

Expires: 06/16/20
About this Deal

Adidas is offering up to 50% off sale plus an extra 30% off when Creators Club members [free to join] use code STRIPES at checkout with free shipping!

Note: non-members only get 20% off their entire purchase with the code above. Since, the membership is free join, it's worth it to get that extra 30% off!

Sale Categories:

Comments (3)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 11, 2020
Why was this buried?
I created this deal as Sitewide Sale not as an additional savings to clearance. Please reinstate this.
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 11, 2020
this deal was created first
Reply
