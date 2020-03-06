Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ferrex Electric Pressure Washer (In-Store)

$99.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/09/20
ALDI Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Ferrex Electric Pressure Washer for only $99.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Professional spray gun with adjustable nozzle
  • Onboard soap tank
  • 1850 max PSI
  • 1.2 max GPM
  • 25' non-marring, high-pressure hose
  • 35' GFCI Power cord

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

Related to this item:

