Target

Fossil Sport Smartwatch (Mult. Colors) + Ships Free
$99.00 $275.00
Jan 13, 2020
Target has the Fossil Sport Smartwatch (Multiple Colors) for only $99 with free shipping!

Altenatively available for the same price on Google and on Fossil.

Available Sizes:
  • 41mm
  • 43mm

Details:
  • Heart Rate & Fitness Tracking
  • Smartphone Notifications
  • GPS & Swimproof technology
  • Customizable Watch Faces & Interchangeable band
  • Google Pay
  • 24+ hour Battery Life

See a review of this watch in this CNET article.

