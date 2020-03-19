Need something to do? Amazon is offering this Franklin Sports Table Tennis Game for only $67.99 with free shipping!



Alternatively available for the same price at Kohl's with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Combines table tennis, volleyball, & 4-square



Includes:

Spider Pong table frame and net

(1) 4.5" Speedball

(1) 2" foam ball

(2) paddles

(1) pump with needle

Dimensions: 45" x 4.8" x 13.8"



Received 4+ stars from over 55 reviews

Compare to $92.99 at Walmart.