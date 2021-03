Academy Sports + Outdoors has this INTEX 10ft X 30" Easy Set Pool for only $49.99! Shipping is free on this item.



Product Details:

Puncture-resistant, 3-ply material adds strength and durability



Holds 2 - 4 people



Assembly Required Flag: Yes



Product height (in.): 30



Shape: Round



Top ring can be inflated (pump sold separately) and pool fills with water quickly, so you can start swimming sooner

Compare to $144.99 at Walmart and $159.99 at Best Buy.