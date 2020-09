Macy's has this Kenneth Cole Delancey Tech Satchel (3 Colors) for only $24.96 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Product Details:

Dimensions: 9-1/2"W x 8"H x 6"D



Zip closure



Gunmetal-tone exterior hardware & 1 zip pocket



1 interior zip pocket, 2 slip pockets & 1 credit card slot; tunnel zipper pocket on strap



Visual organization; Anti-slip grips; Social Storage



Water-Resistant



Lightweight, durable and water-resistant!



Nylon