adidas is offering Kids Adidas Event Tricot Jacket Set (4 Colors) for only $18.90(Reg. $54.00.) when you use coupon code LASTCHANCE at checkout. Free shipping w/ Adidas Creators Club account (free to join)



Product Details :

Jacket: Regular fit is wider at the body, with a straight silhouette; Pants: Regular fit strikes a comfortable balance between loose and snug



Stand-up collar



Long sleeves with cuffs



100% polyester tricot



Jacket: Front pockets; Full zip