During the NBA hiatus, while everyone is practicing social distancing nationwide, the NBA is now offering a preview of their NBA League Pass for free! This complimentary offer will provide you with access to full length replays of games from the 2019-20 season. You can also access archive footage of classic games and content.



Redeem this offer by signing into your NBA account through NBA.com or via the app [iOS or Android]. You can also access it through Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and many other supported media devices.



Normally, an NBA League Pass can cost up to $125 per year, depending upon which plan you choose.



This offer ends April 22nd.